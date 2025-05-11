Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,392. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

