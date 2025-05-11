Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,426 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $111,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 134,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $19,845,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

