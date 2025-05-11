Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 101,860 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $139,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,165,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $42,578,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,256,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $338.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $244.60 and a 52-week high of $350.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $3,229,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $22,536,304.26. This trade represents a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at $30,029,771.80. This trade represents a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,835 shares of company stock worth $5,839,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

