Ellevest Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $10,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

