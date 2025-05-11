Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Position Raised by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

