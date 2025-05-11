Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 522496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.73 ($0.02).

Great Western Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £133.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.42.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

