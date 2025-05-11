Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 171,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 116,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Magna Terra Minerals Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

