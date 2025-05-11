Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (LMPMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
