Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (LMPMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

