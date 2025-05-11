Truist Financial Cuts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $117.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $127.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

