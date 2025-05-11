DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in DTE Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.