Golden Entertainment, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th.

Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 103.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.

GDEN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.85. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDEN. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

