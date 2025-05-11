Crawford & Company (CRD.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 6th

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.77. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.90 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crawford & Company news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $48,421.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,994.92. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,846.10. This represents a 13.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $359,221. Corporate insiders own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

