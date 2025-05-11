Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICFI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

ICF International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.48. ICF International has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.28 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. ICF International’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ICF International by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

