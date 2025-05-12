NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Trimmed by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE NVR opened at $7,152.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,183.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7,939.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.