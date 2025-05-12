First Manhattan CO. LLC. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $85.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.