iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 78,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 102,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.