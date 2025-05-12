Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

