Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.72 Million Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 182.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,673 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Oscar Health worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 223,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 128,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after buying an additional 3,544,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rolek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of OSCR opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -855.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

