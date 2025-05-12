5,066 Shares in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Bought by Lionshead Wealth Management LLC

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UST opened at $42.58 on Monday. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

