iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

