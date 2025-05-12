Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 32,507 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $94,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,182,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $638.21 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

