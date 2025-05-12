Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCIT opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
