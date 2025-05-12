10,182 Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $21.77 on Monday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

