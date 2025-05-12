Fiduciary Trust Co Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total transaction of $1,177,948.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,058.64. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,745,481.08. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 559,867 shares of company stock worth $57,550,902. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

Datadog Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $107.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.85. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.53, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

