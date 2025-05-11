Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 30th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $25.59 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

