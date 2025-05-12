First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in First Solar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in First Solar by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in First Solar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.87.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $140.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

