London Co. of Virginia Reduces Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.02% of CTS worth $32,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CTS by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 608.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in CTS by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.76. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Articles

