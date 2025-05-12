LRI Investments LLC Acquires 1,981 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 45.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 82,787 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

