London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $34,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

AUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

