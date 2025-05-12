Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Position in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) by 594.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Voyager Acquisition were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000.

NASDAQ:VACH opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

