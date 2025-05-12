Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,233,594 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,462,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,233,594 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Geron by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $754.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 12927.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

