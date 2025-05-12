Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Get Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.5%

JBHT opened at $135.44 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.