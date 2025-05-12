CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $197,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,020,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Carvana by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 578.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $268.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.87 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $293.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total transaction of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,198 shares of company stock worth $73,438,671 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

