Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. uniQure accounts for approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 494,726 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $13,245,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 453.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $9,473,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,448.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,380.40. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $76,036.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,599.40. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Up 4.3%

QURE stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $700.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

