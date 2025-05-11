Arko Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.

Arko has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Arko to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $547.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arko has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Arko had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARKO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Arko from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on ARKO

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.