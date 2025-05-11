NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,632,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,328 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $13.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Peel Hunt lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,339,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 408,239 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 57,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

