Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.25

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a 31.6% increase from Orica’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.
Orica Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.
About Orica
