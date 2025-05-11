Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.25

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a 31.6% increase from Orica’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

Orica Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

