Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Raised to $6.75

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

