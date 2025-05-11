Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 682,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 283,742 shares.The stock last traded at $89.29 and had previously closed at $87.10.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

