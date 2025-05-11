Legacy Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.45 Million (LGCT)

Legacy Token (LGCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Legacy Token token can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00001883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Legacy Token has a market capitalization of $33.44 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of Legacy Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Legacy Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Legacy Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104,281.88 or 0.99835362 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,811.70 or 0.99385233 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Legacy Token Profile

Legacy Token’s launch date was January 7th, 2025. Legacy Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 tokens. Legacy Token’s official Twitter account is @legacynetworkio. Legacy Token’s official website is www.legacynetwork.io. The Reddit community for Legacy Token is https://reddit.com/r/legacynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Legacy Token’s official message board is blog.legacynetwork.io.

Legacy Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legacy Token (LGCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Legacy Token has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 106,139,448.5 in circulation. The last known price of Legacy Token is 1.94390539 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,404,326.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.legacynetwork.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legacy Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legacy Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legacy Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Legacy Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Legacy Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.