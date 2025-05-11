Movement Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $571.37 Million (MOVE)

Movement (MOVE) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Movement token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Movement has a total market cap of $571.37 million and approximately $471.03 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Movement has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,281.88 or 0.99835362 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103,811.70 or 0.99385233 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Movement Token Profile

Movement launched on September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn. The official message board for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog. The official website for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz.

Buying and Selling Movement

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.2345387 USD and is up 25.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $397,794,026.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Movement should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Movement using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

