Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 19100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Triumph Gold Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$12.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

