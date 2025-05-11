1,363 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.6 %

XRAY opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

