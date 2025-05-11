Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.58), with a volume of 1696764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.57).

Filtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.16. The company has a market capitalization of £258.34 million, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nat Edington bought 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £25,017.30 ($33,280.96). Also, insider Michael Tyerman sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.09), for a total value of £3,413.66 ($4,541.25). Insiders sold a total of 344,663 shares of company stock worth $38,319,866 over the last three months. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Filtronic

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

