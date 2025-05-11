Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on May 11th, 2025

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.58), with a volume of 1696764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.57).

Filtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.16. The company has a market capitalization of £258.34 million, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nat Edington bought 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £25,017.30 ($33,280.96). Also, insider Michael Tyerman sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.09), for a total value of £3,413.66 ($4,541.25). Insiders sold a total of 344,663 shares of company stock worth $38,319,866 over the last three months. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Filtronic

(Get Free Report)

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.