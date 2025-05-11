Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of SE stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.62. Sea Limited has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

