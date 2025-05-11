Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SkyWest by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

