Comedian (BAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.30 Million

Comedian (BAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Comedian has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. One Comedian token can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Comedian has a total market capitalization of $66.29 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,281.88 or 0.99835362 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,811.70 or 0.99385233 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Profile

Comedian’s launch date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official website is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

Comedian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.07105282 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $27,984,281.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

