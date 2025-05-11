Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 230.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $36,568,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

