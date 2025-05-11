Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after buying an additional 3,321,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,225,000 after buying an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,714,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,144,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,662,000 after acquiring an additional 58,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -58.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

