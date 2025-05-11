Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,429,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,994,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 708,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 810,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.26.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 693,181 shares in the company, valued at $27,034,059. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,851 shares of company stock worth $5,236,046. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

